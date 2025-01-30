Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Grap-3 restrictions reimposed as Delhi air quality worsens to 'very poor'

Grap-3 restrictions were reimposed in Delhi after city's AQI dropped to 'severe' level on Wednesday

Ban on operatons of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers will be imposed (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 8:38 AM IST
Delhi's air quality worsened to 'very poor' early today (January 30) and air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 381 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
Earlier, Grap-3 restrictions were reimposed in Delhi after the city's AQI dropped to 'severe' level on Wednesday (January 29). The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced the reimposition of Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) starting today.

Restricted activities

While Stage 3 of Grap is in effect, construction and demolition will stop. All non-essential mining activities will be suspended, non-electric, non-CNG, and non-BS-VI diesel interstate buses will be restricted, and schools are suggested to close for students upto Class 5 in Delhi-NCR. 
Additionally, a ban on operations of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers will be imposed. Commercial vehicles will also be banned from entering the national capital.
 
According to an official notice, actions under Stage I, II and III will be implemented, reviewed and monitored to ensure that the air quality doesn't deteriorate.

Relief expected soon

Delhi and the surrounding regions may witness rain at the start of February as two western disturbances are expected to arrive one after the other in late January, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). A spell of rain is expected to improve the air quality in Delhi and neighbouring areas.

Delhi Weather today

Delhi recorded a temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am today, according to IMD.  The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.05 degrees Celsius and 25.29 degrees Celsius, respectively. The sky will remain clear today.
First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

