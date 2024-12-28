Delhi's air quality improves to 'poor' after rain; GRAP III measures lifted

Rain swept across various parts of the national capital on Saturday (December 28) morning, accompanied by a layer of fog covered the city, significantly reducing visibility. Intermittent showers over the past two days have reduced pollution levels in the national capital. Although the AQI remains in the poor category, it has improved from 371 on Friday to 179 today (December 28) at 8 am, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Intermittent showers over the past two days have reduced pollution levels in the national capital. Although the AQI remains in the poor category, it has improved from 371 on Friday to 179 today (December 28) at 8 am, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Earlier on Friday, pollution curbs under GRAP-3 were revoked in Delhi and the National Capital Region after air quality improved in the area following continuous rain since Friday.

Thanks to favorable weather conditions and consistent rainfall since early morning, Delhi's air quality has shown steady improvement. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 348 at 5:00 PM, 341 at 6:00 PM, and 334 at 7:00 PM, according to a statement from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the regulatory body overseeing pollution control in the National Capital Region (NCR) and surrounding areas.

The CAQM noted that forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and IIT Madras predict Delhi's AQI will remain in the 'poor' category (ranging from 200 to 300) over the coming days.

With the lifting of measures under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and parts of NCR, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida, will be removed. The use of diesel generator sets will also face fewer limitations, along with some relaxation in construction-related bans. However, construction and demolition work remains prohibited at sites that have been flagged for non-compliance with statutory guidelines or rules.

Also Read

Delhi weather Delhi and its surrounding areas experienced moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by hailstorms on Saturday, leading to a significant drop in temperatures. The rain, which began early in the morning, is expected to persist throughout the day, contributing to the cooler weather. Affected locations include Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Mehrauli, Chhattarpur, Ayanagar, Deramandi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Manesar. Similarly, regions like Noida and Manesar are predicted to face moderate to heavy rainfall with lightning. Measures under Stages 1 and 2 of the revised GRAP will still be enforced, and all relevant agencies are required to closely monitor and implement these actions to prevent further deterioration of air quality, the CAQM added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for Delhi, warning of ongoing severe weather conditions. The heavy rain, coupled with strong winds, caused tree falls in various parts of the city. In Sector-9, RK Puram, a road collapse led to a motorcycle and car falling into the cavity. This marked the highest December rainfall recorded in Delhi in 15 years, with temperatures dropping to 14.6 degrees Celsius.

The IMD also predicted light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The affected areas include Yamunanagar, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, and Hodal in Haryana; Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Sakoti Tanda, Baraut, Daurala, Baghpat, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, and Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh; and Tizara and Alwar in Rajasthan.