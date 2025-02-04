Grap-3 restrictions lifted as Delhi air improves to 'poor' after rainfall

Delhi's air quality significantly improved after a drizzle in parts of the city on Tuesday (February 4). The Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'poor' category and was recorded at 245 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI had been stagnating in the ‘very poor’ category for several days.

Grap stage III curbs revoked

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday revoked Grap stage III restrictions after a decline was observed in the AQI. Improvement in the AQI was attributed to better weather conditions for dispersion of pollutants.

The CAQM notification read, “The AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 286 for 03.02.2025 which is 64 paints below the 350 mark to implement the Stage Ill as per the extant directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. Further, the forecast by IMD predicts very light rain/ drizzle and favourable wind conditions in the days to come.”

Following the revocation of Grap Stage-III, the ban on BS-4 diesel vehicles has been lifted across NCR. However, specific construction and demolition sites that were previously shut due to violations will remain closed.

AQI across Delhi

The air quality improved across Delhi and surrounding regions and was in the 'poor' or 'very poor' category. The AQI at Vivek Vihar was 325, while in areas like Wazirpur, R K Puram, Rohini and Shadipur it was under the 300 mark.

Delhi weather forecast

The air quality is likely to improve further due to rain, drizzle and wind conditions. IMD has predicted maximum and minimum temperature to remain between 21 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively. Thunderstorms with rain are likely to lash the national capital today. Fog will continue to engulf most parts of the city in coming weeks.