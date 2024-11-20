The air quality levels in Delhi and its surrounding areas continue to be dangerously high. With an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 460, Delhi is seeing a slight improvement from the day before, but the condition continues to be dire.

On Tuesday, the AQI levels around Delhi and its surrounding cities were hovering in the 'severe plus' category with most AQI stations recording the maximum limit of 500. A layer of dense smog has been engulfing the national capital for over a week now, raising serious health concerns for people, especially those in vulnerable groups.

The AQI of Gurugram stood at 402. It was 434 in Ghaziabad and hovered in the 'severe' category. Noida's AQI was 370 and was categorised in the 'very poor' category.

Work from home for Delhi govt employees

Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government announced a slew of measures to deal with the ongoing situation. Today, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai took to X to announce that half of the staff of the Delhi government offices will work from home amid the ongoing pollution crisis. He further added, "The implementation of this provision will be discussed in a meeting with the officers later in the day." Earlier, the government announced staggered office timings for its offices and the MCD.

The timings of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices were fixed from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while that of Delhi government offices were 10 am to 6.30 pm. Online classes amid worsening air quality

Amid worsening air quality, schools and colleges in the national capital have shifted to online classes. Physical classes remain suspended at Delhi University till November 23, whereas, at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JLN) it is suspended till November 22.

More From This Section

Supreme Court seeks accountability

On Monday, the Supreme Court pulled up Delhi government over their handling of the situation and directed the government to strictly enforce Stage-IV of Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). These measures include halting construction activities, reducing vehicular emissions, and limiting industrial operations.