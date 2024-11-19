LIVE news updates: Elon Musk's SpaceX launches India's GSAT-20 into space

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) GSAT-20 communication satellite was successfully lifted off into space by Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida, USA. The GSAT-20 will provide critical services across the country, including internet connectivity for remote areas and in-flight internet services in passenger aircraft. It features a Ka-band high-throughput communications payload with a mission lifespan of 14 years. The Union Health Secretary issued a new advisory on Monday addressing air pollution concerns to states and union territories. The advisory calls for strengthening the current healthcare infrastructure and increased awareness campaigns targeting vulnerable populations and high-risk occupational groups. It recommends that districts and cities develop comprehensive strategies to tackle health effects of climate change, with specific focus on air pollution mitigation. The advisory also stresses the importance of expanding sentinel hospital networks within each state and union territory to better track and respond to illnesses linked to air pollution.

Former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday was hospitalised at Alexis (Max) Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, after an alleged attack on his convoy on the Katol-Jalalkheda Road, senior police officials confirmed. eshmukh's car was reportedly pelted with stones on the final day of campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections. He sustained injuries and was rushed to Gramin Rugnalaya before being shifted to Nagpur's Alexis Hospital.