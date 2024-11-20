Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Providing cheap, quality medical facilities states' priority: Rajasthan CM

CM Bhajanlal instructed officials to ensure all the health sector announcements should be completed at a fast pace with an effective action plan to realise the 'Apno Swasth Rajasthan' concept

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma speaks | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 7:29 AM IST
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said providing cheap, accessible and quality medical facilities to the people of the state is the priority of the state government.

He instructed officials to ensure all the budgetary announcements related to the health sector should be completed at a fast pace with an effective action plan to realise the 'Apno Swasth Rajasthan' concept.

Sharma was chairing a review meeting of the Medical and Health Department in the Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday.

Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar was also present in the meeting. He informed the chief minister that the process of recruitment on about 48,000 posts by the Medical and Health Department is going on at mission mode and so far appointment have been made on about 8000 posts.

Chief Minister Sharma said that to provide quality health services in small cities and towns, the state government has decided to build Ayushman Model CHCs across the state.

The chief minister said that free treatment is being provided to the general public under the Chief Minister Ayushman Arogya Yojana. The government has decided to include pediatric packages under this scheme and rationalise the rates of some packages. He instructed the officials to widely publicise the new provisions added to the scheme.

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

