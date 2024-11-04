Delhi AQI near 'severe' mark; six Indian cities in 'red' zone: Top updates

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi hovered close to the ‘severe’ mark on Monday, recording a figure of 373, data showed. While this was marginally better than the AQI of 382 recorded the previous day, the toxic air still poses a serious health risk for residents.

The Central Pollution Control Body expects the AQI in the national capital to remain in the ‘very poor’ category until November 6. In the following week, it may dip to the ‘severe’ mark.

Pollution levels are categorised as follows:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very poor

401-500: Severe

Anand Vihar in Delhi among worst hit

Visuals from Akshardham, Anand Vihar, and ITO showed the national capital shrouded in a thick layer of smog during the morning hours. Multiple air quality monitoring stations hovered close to the ‘severe’ mark in Delhi, with Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar recording an AQI of over 400.

Noida, Sonipat in ‘very poor’ AQI

Besides Delhi, the air quality in Noida also remained in the ‘very poor’ category. The Central Pollution Control Body’s past 24-hour average showed Noida recorded an AQI of 312, while Greater Noida’s AQI stood at 248.

In Haryana, Sonipat was in the ‘red zone’ with an air quality of 321, while Jhajjar recorded 335.

In Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar also recorded ‘very poor’ air quality with an AQI of 302. Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar similarly had a ‘very poor’ AQI of 327.

Gurugram, Ghaziabad suffer from ‘poor’ AQI

Delhi’s neighbouring cities, including Faridabad, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, experienced ‘poor’ AQI levels.

While people anticipate the arrival of the winter season, the weather body has also predicted that above-normal minimum temperatures are likely to persist in the first half of November in many parts of India. Following the warmest October on record in 124 years, India is expected to see warmer weather initially in November, with temperatures gradually dipping in the latter half.