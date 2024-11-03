UP CM Adityanath meets PM Modi and Nadda amid Mahakumbh preparation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here for a meeting, which comes amid the state government's preparations for the Mahakumbh in January and the November 13 assembly bypolls there.

There was no official word on the meeting's agenda.

Adityanath also met BJP president JP Nadda.

The Uttar Pradesh government is making all-out administrative efforts to make arrangements for the Mahakumbh, a sacred Hindu event that is likely to draw tens of millions of faithful, besides enthusiastic tourists, from across the country and also different parts of the world.

The bypolls to nine assembly seats are also being seen a litmus test for the BJP, especially the chief minister, after the party suffered a big setback in the Lok Sabha polls during which the INDIA bloc bested the ruling alliance in the seat tally.