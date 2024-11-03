LIVE news: Amit Shah to release BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for Jharkhand Assembly elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto and address three rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand on Sunday. Shah arrived in Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Saturday night. “Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the “Sankalp Patra” for Jharkhand assembly elections in Ranchi on Sunday. He will also address three rallies at Ghatshila, Barkatha and Simaria assembly constituencies during the day,” the BJP said.
Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump zeroed in on the Sun Belt on Saturday as they embarked on one last weekend quest to sway every undecided voter in the battleground states. They pitched rival agendas on the economy — and more — that each insisted is what Americans want. “We have overcome every attack, every abuse and even two assassination attempts,” Trump said at a rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, outside Charlotte. “And now it all comes down to this.”
In a significant blow to Hezbollah, Israel announced the elimination of Jaafar Khader Faour, commander of the Nasser Unit's Missiles and Rockets Array, in southern Lebanon's Jouaiyya area. Sharing a post on X, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) wrote, "The Commander of the Hezbollah Nasser Unit's Missiles and Rockets Array, Jaafar Khader Faour, was eliminated in the area of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon."
Sat Sharma appointed Jammu and Kashmir BJP president
The BJP leadership on Sunday appointed Sat Sharma as president of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit, replacing Ravinder Raina. A party communication said Raina has been made a member of its national executive. Sharma has been at the helm earlier as well and is an experienced organisation person.
Two cops injured in attack by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Two policemen were injured after Naxalites attacked them with sharp weapons at a weekly market in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district on Sunday morning, an official said. The incident took place when the police were deployed on security duty at the market in Jagargunda village, he said.
SC status for religious converts: Centre extends tenure of Commission till October 2025
Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has extended by a year the tenure of a commission established to examine whether Scheduled Castes (SC) status can be granted to individuals who have converted to religions other than Sikhism and Buddhism. This decision, formalised through a notification dated November 1, comes as the Commission, initially set to conclude its work on October 10 sought additional time to finalise its report.
Pawan Kalyan announces Sanatana Dharma protection wing in Janasena party
Janasena Party Chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday announced the formation of 'Narasimha Varahi Brigade,' a dedicated wing within his party aimed at protecting Sanatana Dharma.
Delhi AQI at 364, residents face difficulty in breathing
A thin layer of smog engulfed parts of the national capital on Sunday, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to be in the 'very poor' category. Most areas in the capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) over 350, raising health concerns for residents. The AQI of Delhi was recorded at 364 at 7 AM on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Odisha minister hopes ISKCON's Houston unit will drop 'untimely' Rath Yatra plan
Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said that he was optimistic that ISKCON would not go ahead with its plan to hold "untimely" Rath Yatra on November 9 at Houston in the USA.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand on November 4 and address two rallies
Asian Buddhist Summit to be held in New Delhi on November 5-6
Portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham closed for winter season with Vedic rituals
Thick layer of smog engulfs Mumbai's Marine Drive as AQI plunges into poor category
On Bhai Dooj, people took a holy dip and offered prayers at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya
Toxic foam seen floating on Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj; pollution level in river continues to remain high
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Wayanad to campaign for sister Priyanka
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves from his residence for Kerala's Wayanad. He will participate in the election campaign in support of his sister and party's candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.