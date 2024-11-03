Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Anmol Bishnoi booked for making threatening calls to Bhim Sena chief

Man holding phone
Police booked Anmol Bishnoi under sections of BNS at Sector 37 Police Station on Saturday. Photo: Freepik
Press Trust of India Gurugram
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2024 | 9:53 PM IST
Gurugram Police has booked gangster Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, for allegedly threatening Bhim Sena chief Satpal Tanwar from abroad, an officer said on Sunday.

Anmol is accused of making threatening calls from the US and Canada using numbers from Zimbabwe and Kenya.

Police in the wake of the complaint constituted a team from the members of STF and several crime and cyber crime units for investigation.

The officer said efforts are being made to bring Anmol Bishnoi to India.

According to the complaint, Bhim Sena chief Satpal Tanwar received several calls from Anmol Bishnoi on October 30 with the threat that he would cut him in pieces.

In total, the phone calls lasted 6 minutes 41 seconds, and were received by a female secretary of Tanwar.

Police booked Anmol Bishnoi under sections of BNS at Sector 37 Police Station on Saturday.

Anmol Bishnoi is said to be hiding in the US and carries a reward of Rs 10 lakh on information leading to his capture, announced by the National Investigation Agency.

First Published: Nov 03 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

