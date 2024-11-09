Delhi AQI slightly improves; drone-based mist targeting pollution hotspots

The air pollution index (AQI) in Delhi remained ‘very poor’ at 359 on Saturday, marginally better compared to the day before, but still posing serious health risks. High concentration levels of particulate matter 2.5 and 10 remained suspended in air, while a thick layer of smog engulfed Akshardham, Anand Vihar, ITO, and other parts of the city.

The past 24-hour average pollution level in Delhi stood at 380.

Pollution level categories:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very poor

401-500: Severe

Data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that Bawana, Anand Vihar, Dwarka were some of the most impacted areas of Delhi, with an AQI close to 400, the hazardous ‘severe’ category mark.

At such pollution levels, even healthy people are at a huge health risk, experts warn.

Delhi’s AQI Report - 10:00 am:

Anand Vihar: 392

Rohini: 400

Shadipur: 370

Sonia Vihar: 391

Vivek Vihar: 397

Wazirpur: 395

Alipur: 385

Ashok Vihar: 380

Bawana: 409

Airport - 345

The heavy layer of smog leads to reduced visibility, particularly in the early morning hours, causing inconvenience to commuters. As winter approaches, this problem is expected to get worse, particularly in December and January, when smog can cause flight delays and cancellations, disrupting daily life.

Anti-smog guns, mist-drones deployed

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has taken anti-pollution measures such as deployment of 200 anti-smog guns, mist drones among others to tackle the crisis. However, as temperature drops, burning of biomass and other factors are expected to add to the crisis. Under the current anti-pollution measures, known as Graded Response Action Plan or Grap-II, such activities are banned in Delhi.

The mist-spraying drones, deployed since Friday, are being used at major pollution hotspots such as Anand Vihar. Each drone carries about 15 litres of water, which is sprinkled in these areas to reduce airborne dust.