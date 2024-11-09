Restoration underway after 3 coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar train derail

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

According to railway officials, three coaches including one parcel van of the 22850 Secundrabad Shalimar SF Express derailed near Nalpur Station

Representative Image: Restoration work is in progress after three coaches of the 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar SF Express derailed. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 10:10 AM IST
Restoration work is in progress after three coaches of the 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar SF Express derailed near Nalpur Station of the South Eastern Railway division in West Bengal earlier today, railway officials said.

According to railway officials, three coaches including one parcel van of the 22850 Secundrabad Shalimar SF Express derailed near Nalpur Station of the South Eastern Railway division at 5:31 am today.

No serious injuries or casualties have been reported.

"Today morning at 5:31 am, Secunderabad Shalimar Weekly Express Train derailed while going from the middle line to the down line. One parcel van and two passenger coaches have derailed. No major injury or casualty has been reported. 10 buses have been arranged for passengers for their onward journey," CPRO, South-Eastern Railway, Om Prakash Charan said.

Accident relief and medical relief trains from Santragachi and Kharagpur have reached the spot, while ten buses have been arranged to take the stranded passengers to their destinations, South Eastern Railway official said.

Southern Railway has issued helpline numbers for assistance. Help Desk Numbers: Kharagpur - 63764 (Railway) and 032229-3764 (P & T).

Further information is awaited.

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

