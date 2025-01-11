Delhi braces for rain as dense fog disrupts travel; coldwave to intensify

Delhi-NCR woke up to dense fog on Saturday (January 11), disrupting daily life across the region. Visibility was reduced to near-zero levels in parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, severely affecting travel. Over 100 flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), with the airport issuing advisories throughout the night urging passengers to check with their airlines for updates. Train services were also hit, with several delays reported across major routes.

The dense fog compounded challenges for commuters and exacerbated the already deteriorating air quality. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) touched the 'severe' category, peaking at over 400 early morning before settling at 397 by 4 pm on Friday.

IMD rain alert

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for Delhi-NCR over the weekend, forecasting heavy rainfall on January 11 and 12. The rains are expected to be accompanied by chilly winds, intensifying the ongoing cold wave. The IMD predicts that the minimum temperature will drop further, with Delhi expected to see a range between 6 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius. Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram are set to experience similar cold conditions, with minimum temperatures dipping to as low as 5 degrees Celsius in Ghaziabad.

Despite the chilly nights, daytime temperatures are predicted to remain stable, offering brief respite from the biting cold.

Coldwave grips North India

The impact of this weather system extends beyond Delhi. Jaipur and parts of Rajasthan are also set to receive light to moderate rainfall on January 11, with the possibility of hailstorms in some regions. These rain spells may temporarily raise temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, Bikaner, and Bharatpur.

Meanwhile, in Kashmir, the "Chillai-Kalan" period continues to grip the valley with harsh cold wave conditions. The IMD forecasts light rain or snow at isolated places in Kashmir on January 11 and 12.

Dense to very dense fog conditions are expected to persist in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and East Uttar Pradesh during the night and early morning hours on January 12 and 13, potentially causing further disruptions in these regions.