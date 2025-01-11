Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PM Modi interacts with scribes outside BJP HQ; advises them to stay warm

The journalists were gathered outside the BJP headquarters to cover the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election

Modi, Narendra Modi
Take care of yourselves in this cold; cover your head: Prime Minister Narendra Modi | (Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 7:03 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with journalists outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Headquarters, offering them greetings and advising them to take care of themselves in the cold winter.

The journalists were gathered outside the BJP headquarters to cover the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election.

"New Year greetings to all of you. Greetings to you on Lohri, Makar Sankranti. Take care of yourselves in this cold; cover your head," PM Modi said while addressing the journalists, after arriving at the BJP headquarters.

The BJP's Central Election Committee held a meeting on Friday to discuss the preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Minister JP Nadda.

With only a few weeks remaining before the Delhi Assembly elections, which the Election Commission has scheduled for February 5, the party is in the final stages of preparation. The counting of votes will take place on February 8. While Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have already released their full list of candidates, the BJP is still finalising nominations for some assembly seats.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17, followed by the scrutiny of nominations on January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

In the previous two assembly elections, Congress, which had ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, faced setbacks, failing to secure any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured eight.

On Friday, BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia shared insights from the party's core group meeting on Delhi elections.

While addressing the media, Chandolia stated that the BJP leadership was meticulously reviewing seat nominations, saying that the nominations would be finalised soon.

"Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and all the leaders in charge of Delhi are discussing the nomination on all seats. He (JP Nadda) has asked all of us for our opinion on 41 seats, our national leadership is discussing each seat in detail," Chandolia said.

"BJP government will be formed in Delhi... If the parliamentary board meeting is held today, then the list will come today or else it will come tomorrow," he added.

Praveen Khandelwal, who also attended the meeting, mentioned that organizational matters were also discussed, with guidance from Amit Shah and JP Nadda.

"There was a discussion about the organisation in the meeting today. We received guidance from Amit Shah and JP Nadda," Khandelwal added.

The BJP has already announced its first list of 29 candidates, while Congress has declared 47 candidates for the 70-seat assembly. Whereas, AAP has released its candidates for all 70 seats.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM and AAP leader Atishi criticized the BJP for not declaring a chief ministerial candidate for the Delhi Assembly elections. Citing "credible sources," said that they have got to know that the BJP will be declaring Ramesh Bidhuri, the person who hurls the 'most abuses' as their CM candidate.

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

