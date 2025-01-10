AP, Karnataka, Maharashtra among states with increasing female voters

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha are among the states that saw an increase in women turnout ratio in 2024 mainly due to women-centric schemes.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat and Haryana have seen a decline in turnout ratio of women.

SBI Research’s recent analysis, based on the Election Commission’s electoral data, has found that states that have rolled out one or more women centric schemes have witnessed an incremental women voter turnout of 18 million in 2024 over 2019.

The analysis, released on Thursday, attributed the rise to the implementation of schemes like Mudra Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). It said improved electricity supply and access to potable water also contributed to the trend.

The analysis mapped the PM Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) and Mudra scheme accounts to claim that “women electoral participation is increasing with rising numbers of women PMJDY and women Mudra loan accounts”.