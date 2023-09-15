Delhi CM to release govt's 'Winter Action Plan' on Oct 1 to curb pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be releasing Delhi government's "Winter Action Plan" on October 1 in order to curb the high level of pollution that engulfs national capital every year during winter season.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday held a meeting with experts following the same and said that the government has decided to prepare a Winter Action Plan and CM Arvind Kejriwal will release it on October 1.

"To control pollution during winter the government has decided to prepare a Winter Action Plan. We had a discussion with experts and a joint meeting was held today," said Rai.

Further listing down the action plan to save Delhi from thick cover of smog Rai said, "15 points have been identified and different departments have been asked to submit their plans by September 25. The 15 points that have been identified as - hot spots, stubble pollution, vehicular pollution, open garbage burning, industrial pollution, green war room, real-time apportionment study, a complete ban on firecrackers and various others."

Once the action plan from all the departments is received, subsequently a comprehensive winter action plan will be made in accordance with the received inputs from the various departments. And later on October 1 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will release it.

"After receiving the plans from all the departments on September 25, a comprehensive winter action plan will be made and CM Arvind Kejriwal will release it on October 1," said Rai.

Earlier a similar kind of meeting was held by Gopal Rai on Tuesday which saw the active participation of officials and representatives from DPCC, the Environment Department, UNEP, CSE, C40, EPIC India, Clean Air Asia, and IIT Kanpur, among others.