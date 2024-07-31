Coaching centre deaths: AAP to introduce law to regulate coaching centres

The Delhi government is planning to introduce a new law to regulate coaching centres in the capital following the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants due to flooding, Aam Aadmi Party minister Atishi announced on Wednesday (July 31).

"The Delhi government will form a committee consisting of officials and students to draft regulations for coaching centres," she said.

Atishi mentioned that the committee will include officials and students from coaching hubs to develop these regulations, reported Hindustan Times.

The proposed law will address infrastructure requirements, teacher qualifications, and fee regulation for coaching institutes, Atishi explained. Last week, three UPSC aspirants lost their lives after being trapped in the basement of Rau’s coaching centre in Delhi, sparking widespread protests in the national capital.

MCD officials suspended

The Delhi Education Minister Atishi also informed that a junior engineer responsible for drain maintenance and preventing encroachment has been dismissed from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Additionally, an assistant engineer responsible for ensuring proper drainage and adherence to building regulations has been suspended.

“Action has been taken against these two officers. I want to assure the public that we will take action against any officer found guilty, regardless of their rank. The magisterial inquiry report will be available in six days, and strict action will follow,” she said at a press briefing.

The three aspirants died in the flooded basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar, central Delhi, after heavy rains on July 27.

The arrest of accused in coaching centre tragedy

Regarding the arrests related to the incident, Delhi Police have detained five more individuals, including the basement owner. The arrests include the basement owners and a driver allegedly responsible for damaging the building’s gate, allowing floodwaters to enter. Previously, two individuals — the owner and coordinator of Rau’s IAS Study Circle — were detained, bringing the total number of arrests to seven.

Student protests

On Tuesday, students protesting the recent tragedy initiated an indefinite hunger strike to demand action in the case. Over 400 students have been participating in the protest for the past three days, despite heavy police presence.

Delhi Police opposes driver’s bail plea

The Delhi Police on Tuesday opposed the bail plea of the SUV driver whose actions reportedly exacerbated the tragedy. The driver was arrested after a video showed him speeding through a waterlogged road, breaking the coaching centre's gates, and allowing floodwaters to enter. The public prosecutor described his behaviour as “mastikhor” (mischievous), implying deliberate recklessness.

MCD's ongoing ‘sealing’ drive

In response to the incident, the MCD sealed seven more basement coaching centres in Old Rajinder Nagar and one each in Rajdhani Enclave and Preet Vihar on Tuesday. This action follows the sealing of 29 basements of coaching institutes since Sunday for alleged violations of MCD building by-laws.