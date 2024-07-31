AIIMS Delhi to introduce e-bus service for on-campus patient transport

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will roll out electric buses (eBuses) to provide efficient last-mile transport from nearby metro stations and bus stops to various facilities within the campus. This service aims to resolve problems related to long walks, expensive autorickshaws, and the unavailability of transport options for patients and their attendants, making travel within the campus easier and more convenient. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to authorities, this e-bus service is aimed at improving connectivity and services for patients and facilitating easier travel within the campus. These eBuses (14-seaters) with modern conveniences such as air-conditioning, a low floor for energy-saving entry, and wheelchair access will be provided to AIIMS patients and their carers only.

The service will be available on every 10 minutes during peak hours (7am - 7pm) on regular days, and every 15 minutes on Mondays, except holidays. The e-buses will have designated stops with shelter and a call button for the convenience of patients. These buses will be equipped with CCTV cameras and GPS tracking for better security and live monitoring. A mobile application will be available for real-time tracking of buses and service feedback, and fare collection will be done through UPI/AIIMS Smart Card.

According to authorities, this will alleviate traffic congestion, and help decrease environmental pollution and carbon footprints while minimising noise pollution.

"As part of such initiatives being undertaken for providing the best patient care services to our patients, we are committed to making the patient experience at AIIMS New Delhi better every day. This initiative will not only solve the transport woes of our patients but also provide a reliable and convenient ride within the campus," AIIMS Delhi director Dr (Prof.) M Srinivas said.

Dr (Prof.) Rima Dada, PIC, Media Cell, said, "We would like the journey for patients who are coming to our campus to be absolutely smooth and hassle-free along with their attendants.