Parliament LIVE: Congress ready to listen to any abuse; stands firm on caste census, says Kharge

In Rajya Sabha, Harsh Malhotra will make a statement regarding the status of the implementation of recommendations contained in the 342nd Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture. L Murugan will move a motion to suspend Rule 272 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States.



On July 30, the Lok Sabha gave the nod to the Rs 48.21 trillion Budget for 2024-25 of the Union Government. The lower House also approved the budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with a voice vote. The Union Budget and Budget for J-K was passed by a voice vote by the Lok Sabha. The relevant appropriation bills were also passed by the House. Replying to the debate, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the fiscal deficit of the central government is proposed to be brought down to 4.9 per cent of the GDP during 2024-25 and further to below 4.5 per cent by 2025-26. Congress whip Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion in the house on the issue. Congress MP Hibi Eiden has given an adjournment motion notice in LS for discussion on a financial package for the landslide-hit district of Wayanad.

On Wednesday, as the Budget Session of Parliament continues, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will propose a motion to elect members to the Committee on Official Language in the Rajya Sabha.In the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi will present the Business Advisory Committee's Second Report. Several ministers, including Rao Inderjit Singh and Dr. Jitendra Singh, will submit papers for parliamentary record.