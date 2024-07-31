LIVE news: Delhi govt to bring law to regulate coaching centres, says minister Atishi

The Delhi government will bring a law to regulate coaching centres in the city, cabinet minister Atishi said on Wednesday, days after three IAS aspirants drowned in the flooded basement of an institute in Old Rajinder Nagar. Addressing a press conference, the minister said the government will constitute a committee comprising government officials and students from different coaching hubs to frame the law.
The death toll in the Wayanad landslide tragedy climbed to 156 on Wednesday, with several injured and trapped, according to the State Health Department. Relief and rescue operations are underway in Wayanad's Chooralmala. Officials in Kerala's landslide-struck Wayanad on Wednesday started collecting data to determine the number of people missing following the massive tragedy, as rescue operations resumed to trace persons suspected to be trapped. A special team at the District Emergency Operation Centre is compiling data on the number of people residing in the area, those found after the landslide, and the number of persons missing, a district administration official stated. Members of several families have reported that their loved ones remain untraced.
The MCD sealed seven more basements of coaching centres in Central Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar and one each in North West Delhi's Rajdhani Enclave and East Delhi's Preet Vihar on Tuesday, following the death of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle. With this, the civic body has now cracked down on 29 basements of coaching institutes since Sunday for allegedly operating in violation of the MCD building by-laws.
Fire erupts at building in Delhi's Kirtinagar, 10 rescued
Ten people were evacuated from a residential building in Kirtinagar here on Wednesday after a fire broke out, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. "A call regarding a fire in a house was received at 8.40 am. Two fire tenders were pressed into service," a senior DFS officer said.
11:48 AM
Centre seeks implementation of July 25 SC verdict on royalty with prospective effect
The central government said that any order asking it to refund royalty to states with retrospective effect will have multipolar impact.
11:31 AM
ED raids Himachal Pradesh Cong MLA in Ayushman Bharat fraud case
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided the premises of Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA R S Bali, some private hospitals and their promoters as part of a money laundering investigation into the alleged Ayushman Bharat scheme fraud, officials said. About 19 locations in Shimla, Kangra, Una, Mandi and Kullu in the state apart from Delhi and Chandigarh are being searched since morning, they said.
11:21 AM
News update: Preeti Sudan to take over as UPSC Chairperson, with effect from Aug 1
Earlier, UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni had submitted his resignation citing personal reasons.
10:40 AM
Supreme Court asks Uttarakhand govt to decide on suspension of 14 Patanjali products
The top court on Tuesday asked the Uttarakhand government to decide on the suspension of 14 herbal products of Patanjali Ltd and report back in two weeks. This follows allegations made by the Indian Medical Association counsel that the products were back on shop shelves for sale.
10:31 AM
10:29 AM
10:00 AM
PM Modi encouraged serious breach of parliamentary privilege by sharing Thakur's speech: Congress
Tagging PM Modi's post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "This speech that the non-biological Prime Minister calls a 'must hear' is a highly abusive and unconstitutional tirade -- and by sharing it, he has encouraged a serious breach of Parliamentary privilege." Thakur brought parliamentary discourse to a new low by asking a fellow MP and the leader of opposition about his caste identity, Ramesh said.
9:55 AM
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi arrive for Congress party meeting
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrive for the CPP meeting, at the Parliament.
9:29 AM
9:22 AM
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran's capital
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said early Wednesday. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the assassination but suspicion immediately fell on Israel.
9:19 AM
Wayanad landslides: Army, NDRF, others resume search ops at daybreak
Rescue personnel began search and rescue operations on Wednesday in Wayanad, a day after deadly landslides claimed over 156 lives and injured about 186 persons. Units of the army, NDRF and other emergency service personnel deployed in Wayanad resume the search operations.
8:55 AM
