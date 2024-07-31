LIVE news: Delhi govt to bring law to regulate coaching centres, says minister Atishi

The Delhi government will bring a law to regulate coaching centres in the city, cabinet minister Atishi said on Wednesday, days after three IAS aspirants drowned in the flooded basement of an institute in Old Rajinder Nagar. Addressing a press conference, the minister said the government will constitute a committee comprising government officials and students from different coaching hubs to frame the law.

The death toll in the Wayanad landslide tragedy climbed to 156 on Wednesday, with several injured and trapped, according to the State Health Department. Relief and rescue operations are underway in Wayanad's Chooralmala. Officials in Kerala's landslide-struck Wayanad on Wednesday started collecting data to determine the number of people missing following the massive tragedy, as rescue operations resumed to trace persons suspected to be trapped. A special team at the District Emergency Operation Centre is compiling data on the number of people residing in the area, those found after the landslide, and the number of persons missing, a district administration official stated. Members of several families have reported that their loved ones remain untraced.