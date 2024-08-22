Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi Congress protests at Jantar Mantar for SEBI chief's resignation

Delhi Congress protests at Jantar Mantar for SEBI chief's resignation

The protest at the Jantar Mantar was attended by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, senior leader Sachin Pilot, Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj, among others

Sebi chief resignation, Congress, delhi Congress
Delhi Congress Protest | Image credit: X/@INCDelhi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 2:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Leaders and workers of the Congress' Delhi unit staged a demonstration here on Thursday demanding SEBI chief Madhabi Buch's resignation from her post and the constitution of a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Adani issue.

The protest at the Jantar Mantar was attended by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, senior leader Sachin Pilot, Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj, among others.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Congress wants a transparent investigation into the matter, Pilot said.

"If you have not done anything wrong, then why are you not forming a joint parliamentary committee (JPC)? The entire nation should hear this and understand that the Congress only wants a fair and transparent investigation through JPC," he said.

The opposition party has stepped up its attack on the government after Hindenburg Research launched a fresh broadside against market regulator SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, claiming she and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal.

Buch and her husband have denied the allegations levelled against them as baseless and asserted that their finances are an open book.

The Adani Group has also termed Hindenburg Research's latest allegations as malicious and manipulative of select public information, saying it has no commercial relationship with the SEBI chairperson or her husband.



Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sebi proposes changes to regulations regarding debenture trustees

ICICI Securities pays Rs 69.82 lakh to Sebi, set to delist from markets

Latest global audit norm adoption on regulators' table to upgrade standards

Sebi releases new cyber security framework for regulated entities

Premium

Smoke, fire and fog: Looking beyond the haze of Hindenburg allegations

Topics :SEBISecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaCongressDelhi

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story