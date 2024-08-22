Delhi Congress protests at Jantar Mantar for SEBI chief's resignation

Leaders and workers of the Congress' Delhi unit staged a demonstration here on Thursday demanding SEBI chief Madhabi Buch's resignation from her post and the constitution of a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Adani issue.

The protest at the Jantar Mantar was attended by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, senior leader Sachin Pilot, Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj, among others.

The Congress wants a transparent investigation into the matter, Pilot said.

"If you have not done anything wrong, then why are you not forming a joint parliamentary committee (JPC)? The entire nation should hear this and understand that the Congress only wants a fair and transparent investigation through JPC," he said.