Delhi court accepts closure report in Pocso case against ex-WFI chief

The police had recommended the cancellation of the complaint involving the minor wrestler, saying "no corroborative evidence" was found

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh speaks to the media on wrestlers' protest demanding his arrest, in Gonda on Saturday.
Singh, a former BJP MP, has consistently denied the allegations. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 7:53 PM IST
A court here on Monday accepted a closure report of the Delhi Police, seeking to cancel a case filed by a wrestler accusing former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment when she was a minor.

"Cancellation accepted," Additional Sessions Judge Gomti Manocha said.

During an in-chamber proceeding held on August 1, 2023, the "minor" had told the judge who was previously holding the court that she was satisfied with Delhi Police's investigation in the case and was not opposed to the closure report.

Delhi Police on June 15, 2023, filed the report seeking cancellation of the case involving the girl after her father made a startling claim midway through the probe that he had made a false complaint of sexual harassment against Singh to get back at him for perceived injustice to the girl.

The police had recommended dropping the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case against Singh but charged him with sexual harassment and stalking in a separate case lodged by six women wrestlers.

The police had recommended the cancellation of the complaint involving the minor wrestler, saying "no corroborative evidence" was found.

The POCSO Act provides for a minimum imprisonment of three years, depending on the sections under which the case has been registered.

Singh, a former BJP MP, has consistently denied the allegations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

