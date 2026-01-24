Associate Sponsors

Home / India News / Delhi court allows Engineer Rashid to attend Budget Session in custody

Delhi court allows Engineer Rashid to attend Budget Session in custody

Rashid's counsel Vikhyat Oberoi told the court that his client's appeal about travel costs is pending before the Delhi High Court

Engineer Rashid, Jammu & Kashmir
In November last year, the court had granted Rashid custody parole to attend the Winter Session of Parliament on all dates | Image credit: X
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2026 | 3:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

A Delhi court on Saturday granted custody parole to jailed Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid to attend the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament.

Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police personnel to his place of visit.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma passed the order, granting Rashid permission to attend the session that would begin on January 28, subject to conditions imposed earlier about travel costs and others.

Rashid's counsel Vikhyat Oberoi told the court that his client's appeal about travel costs is pending before the Delhi High Court.

In November last year, the court had granted Rashid custody parole to attend the Winter Session of Parliament on all dates.

It had also allowed him to attend the Monsoon Session between July 24 and August 4, 2025, in a similar manner.

In 2024, Rashid was granted interim bail to campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

The Independent MP has been lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail since 2019, after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2017 terror-funding case.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rashid defeated National Conference's Omar Abdullah by over 2 lakh votes to win the Baramullah seat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Never violated party line, unapologetic over Op Sindoor stance: Tharoor

East Coast Railway earned ₹23,000 crore in freight charges in 294 days

Trade, mobility pacts to open new opportunities for youth: PM Modi

Govt should consider national database for AI incidents: White paper

Punjab Police bust BKI terror module ahead of Republic Day, 4 arrested

Topics :Delhi courtMember of ParliamentParliament

First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story