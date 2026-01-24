Delhi court allows Engineer Rashid to attend Budget Session in custody

A Delhi court on Saturday granted custody parole to jailed Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid to attend the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament.

Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police personnel to his place of visit.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma passed the order, granting Rashid permission to attend the session that would begin on January 28, subject to conditions imposed earlier about travel costs and others.

Rashid's counsel Vikhyat Oberoi told the court that his client's appeal about travel costs is pending before the Delhi High Court.

In November last year, the court had granted Rashid custody parole to attend the Winter Session of Parliament on all dates.