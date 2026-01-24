East Coast Railway earned ₹23,000 crore in freight charges in 294 days

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has achieved Rs 23,000 crore freight earnings in 294 days during the current financial year, an official statement said.

According to a statement issued by ECoR, it reached this landmark in 294 days during the current financial year 202526, on January 19, which is 27 days earlier than the previous financial year 2024-25, when the same was achieved in 321 days.

"This remarkable performance reflects the sustained growth trajectory and operational efficiency of the zone," a senior officer said.

Till December 2025, the ECoR's total originating earnings increased from Rs 21,543 crore in 202425 to Rs 23,959 crore in 202526, registering an overall growth of 11.21 per cent.