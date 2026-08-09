Delhi crosses August rainfall average in first 8 days; more rain likely

Delhi has already received more rain than its average for the entire month of August, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more rain in the national capital over the next few days.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 230.1 mm of rainfall in August up to August 8, surpassing the month's normal rainfall of 226.8 mm, based on the 1991-2020 climatological period.

The city has been witnessing rainfall over the past several days.

How much rain has Delhi received in August so far?

Safdarjung recorded 98.7 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, making it Delhi's wettest August day in two years. The last time the capital recorded more rainfall on an August day was August 1, 2024, when Safdarjung received 107.6 mm of rain.

Other weather stations also recorded substantial rainfall during the 24-hour period. Palam received 104.6 mm, Ayanagar 115 mm, Ridge 89.8 mm and Lodi Road 86.8 mm. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Saturday, Ayanagar recorded the highest rainfall at 16 mm, while Ridge received 9.4 mm and Lodi Road 6.5 mm. Safdarjung and Palam recorded 4.4 mm each. Is more rain likely over Delhi? According to the IMD Delhi’s Daily Weather Report and Forecast Bulletin, rain activity over the national capital is likely to prevail through August 14. For Sunday, the IMD forecast indicates generally cloudy conditions with spells of very light to light rain in parts of the capital.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 33-35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius. What is the rainfall outlook across India? The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand through the coming week, while East Rajasthan is also likely to receive widespread rain. Isolated heavy rainfall has also been forecast over Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi. In central India, widespread rainfall is expected over parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Where is heavy rain forecast? The weather office has forecast widespread rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim through the coming week. Odisha is likely to see heavy rainfall, with isolated very heavy rain also possible.