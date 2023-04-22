Home / India News / Delhi: DoE takes over 7 special schools from social welfare dept

Delhi: DoE takes over 7 special schools from social welfare dept

The Delhi government's Directorate of Education has taken over seven special schools from the Social Welfare Department, according to a circular issued on Friday

New Delhi
Delhi: DoE takes over 7 special schools from social welfare dept

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 7:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DOE) has taken over seven special schools from the Social Welfare Department, according to a circular issued on Friday.

The schools taken over by the DoE are the Government Nursery Primary School for Deaf and the School for Mentally Retarded Children in Mayur Vihar, the Senior Secondary School for Blind Boys in Kingsway Camp and the Middle School For The Deaf in Rohini Sector 4, the Lady Noyce Nursery Primary School For The Deaf in Nehru Vihar and Delhi Gate and the Government Senior Secondary School For The Deaf in Kalkaji.

"Concerned District Deputy Education (DDE) Officers are directed to depute a team under the chairperson-ship of DE (Zone) concerned, Principals, Head of Schools and District Coordinator. The team will physically visit the school for analyzing the various educational aspects for ensuring the Provisions made in the RTE Act, 2009, RPWD Act 2016 and National Policy on Education, 2020," the DoE circular said.

It added that the team will have to send a detailed report to the Inclusive Education Branch headquarters within a week from the issuance of the order.

Topics :DelhiSchoolsSocial service

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 7:23 AM IST

Also Read

Are B-schools losing their relevance?

Finance dept creating roadblocks in bringing pro-people welfare projects

Delhi govt schools to stay close tomorrow ahead of MCD elections: DoE

Heat wave in India: Schools closed in these states, guidelines issued

2nd admission list for entry-level in Delhi's pvt schools likely on Monday

We are all united: Rajasthan Congress chief on Gehlot-Pilot issue

Over 300 cluster buses taken off Delhi roads as their contract expires

Few newspapers successfully graduated into digital age: Aveek Sarkar

Rajasthan has emerged as leader in employment generation: CM Gehlot

MCD implements MVC recommendations, no change in existing Unit Area Value

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story