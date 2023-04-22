Home / India News / Rajasthan has emerged as leader in employment generation: CM Gehlot

"The policies and schemes of the state government have created a suitable environment for investment in the state," Gehlot said

Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the state has emerged as a leader in employment generation for the youth.

Addressing a 'Mega Job Fair' in Ajmer, he said around one-and-a-half lakh government jobs have been given so far and processes are underway for more.

"There is no dearth of talent among the youths of Rajasthan and to provide employment opportunities to them, it has been announced in the budget to organise 100 'Mega Job Fairs' across the state," Gehlot said.

He said the 'Mega Job Fair' would be successful only when big industries and investors come to the state.

"The policies and schemes of the state government have created a suitable environment for investment in the state," Gehlot said.

