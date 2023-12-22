Home / India News / Delhi excise case: Court asks CBI to depute sufficient staff for inspection

Delhi excise case: Court asks CBI to depute sufficient staff for inspection

Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is an accused in CBI as well as money laundering case. In both cases, charge sheets have been filed against Sisodia and other accused persons

The court also directed the CBI to supply the DVDs containing documents to the counsel of the accused within a week
ANI General News

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 1:43 PM IST
The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday directed the CBI to depute sufficient staff to facilitate the inspection of documents at its headquarters.

The court also extended the Judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till the next date of hearing on 19 January 2024.

Special judge M K Nagpal granted time to counsel the accused till January 15 to inspect the documents at CBI Headquarters between 10 AM to 7 PM. The court also directed the CBI to file a compliance report after inspection of documents. The court also directed the IO to provide Hindi or English translations of documents if any of them are in the local language of other states.

Counsel for one of the accused submitted that there are some documents in other languages than Hindi or English. The court also directed the CBI to supply the DVDs containing documents to the counsel of the accused within a week. The court also pulled up the counsels and said that they are delaying the proceedings by filing fresh applications seeking a supply of documents.

It was submitted by the CBI that a Paginated set of documents of all three Charge sheets and documents was prepared and given to counsel. IO also filed a compliance report mentioning that all the copies of un-relied documents and statements of witnesses have been supplied, and have been placed on record along with un-relied statements of witnesses.

It has also been stated that a copy of the above list was also sent to the counsel to the counsel of the accused persons. The court directed that if the said list is not supplied to the counsel, they will be provided by IO on request.

Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is an accused in CBI as well as money laundering case. In both cases, charge sheets have been filed against Sisodia and other accused persons.

Recently, the Supreme Court of India dismissed the bail petition of Sisodia. His earlier bail applications were rejected by the High Court as well as the trial court.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26. ED arrested him on March 9. The ED has alleged that proceeds of crime of around Rs 622 crore have been generated due to the activities of the present accused Manish Sisodia.

Topics :Excise DutyManish Sisodiacourt ordersexcise revenueCBI

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

