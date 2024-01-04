Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
What is the Delhi Excise Policy case?
The controversy and ED summons revolve around the Delhi Excise Policy introduced by the AAP government in November 2021. The new policy, aimed to boost government revenue, eliminate the liquor mafia's influence, and promote fair distribution of liquor vends through open bidding.
Changes included privatisation of liquor stores, lowering the drinking age, and altering registration criteria for liquor brands. Corruption allegations arose, leading to an investigation initiated by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Amid scrutiny, the government rolled back the policy.
The ED had alleged that the "scam" had been conducted as the policy was drafted with "deliberate loopholes". The investigation alleged corruption at the "highest government levels", claiming kickbacks for favours. The Chief Secretary's report highlighted violations of statutory provisions and notified Excise Policy, prompting a CBI FIR.
Manish Sisodia's involvement
The report implicated Manish Sisodia, then Minister In-charge of the Excise Department, accusing him of making major decisions that benefited private liquor barons in violation of statutory provisions. The CBI FIR mentioned crores allegedly paid to Sisodia's associates by Sameer Mahendru, owner of Indospirits. Sisodia, arrested on February 26, 2023, faces charges related to irregularities in the excise policy.
CM Kejriwal's response
Arvind Kejriwal, labelling his summons by the ED as "illegal," urged the ED to withdraw its notice. Despite refusing to appear for the interrogation, Kejriwal expressed willingness to cooperate with the probe. On Wednesday, CM Kejriwal skipped the ED summons for the third time after his earlier dismissals on November 2 and December 21 last year.
Security measures by AAP
Security has been intensified around the AAP office and Kejriwal's residence since yesterday. Allegations surfaced that roads leading to Kejriwal's residence were blocked, and staff members claimed restricted access. Delhi Police stated the increased security aimed to manage media presence anticipating a raid, while AAP argued it was a preventive measure against Kejriwal's arrest during election campaigning.
Timeline of Delhi Liquor Policy case
ED arrests Amit Arora, a Gurgaon-based businessman, and another close aide of Sisodia.