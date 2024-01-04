Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised concerns over the potential arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED). After Kejriwal ignored the ED's third summon related to the Delhi Excise Policy case, AAP leader Atishi claimed that the ED might soon arrest the chief minister and conduct a raid at his residence.

CM Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government wanted to arrest him in order to stop him from campaigning for the upcoming 2024 general elections. In a press conference, he accused the BJP of trying to tarnish his image.

What is the Delhi Excise Policy case?

The controversy and ED summons revolve around the Delhi Excise Policy introduced by the AAP government in November 2021. The new policy, aimed to boost government revenue, eliminate the liquor mafia's influence, and promote fair distribution of liquor vends through open bidding.

Changes included privatisation of liquor stores, lowering the drinking age, and altering registration criteria for liquor brands. Corruption allegations arose, leading to an investigation initiated by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Amid scrutiny, the government rolled back the policy.

The ED had alleged that the "scam" had been conducted as the policy was drafted with "deliberate loopholes". The investigation alleged corruption at the "highest government levels", claiming kickbacks for favours. The Chief Secretary's report highlighted violations of statutory provisions and notified Excise Policy, prompting a CBI FIR.

Manish Sisodia's involvement

The report implicated Manish Sisodia, then Minister In-charge of the Excise Department, accusing him of making major decisions that benefited private liquor barons in violation of statutory provisions. The CBI FIR mentioned crores allegedly paid to Sisodia's associates by Sameer Mahendru, owner of Indospirits. Sisodia, arrested on February 26, 2023, faces charges related to irregularities in the excise policy.

CM Kejriwal's response

Arvind Kejriwal, labelling his summons by the ED as "illegal," urged the ED to withdraw its notice. Despite refusing to appear for the interrogation, Kejriwal expressed willingness to cooperate with the probe. On Wednesday, CM Kejriwal skipped the ED summons for the third time after his earlier dismissals on November 2 and December 21 last year.

In case an individual ignores three ED summons, a non-bailable warrant (NBW) can be issued against them. This would force them to appear before the ED, and failing to do so can lead to arrest.

Security measures by AAP

Security has been intensified around the AAP office and Kejriwal's residence since yesterday. Allegations surfaced that roads leading to Kejriwal's residence were blocked, and staff members claimed restricted access. Delhi Police stated the increased security aimed to manage media presence anticipating a raid, while AAP argued it was a preventive measure against Kejriwal's arrest during election campaigning.

Timeline of Delhi Liquor Policy case

November 17, 2021

Delhi implements Excise Policy 2021-22.

July 8, 2022

Chief Secretary alleges irregularities. On July 22 Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the matter.

July 31, 2022

Delhi government scraps the policy.

August 17, 2022

CBI files a case against 15 persons, including Manish Sisodia.

August 19, 2022

Manish Sisodia's house is raided by CBI.

September 6, 2022

ED conducts raids related to the alleged scam in 40 locations. A second round of raids is conducted ten days later.

November 25, 2022

CBI files a charge sheet against seven accused involved in the case.

November 30, 2022

ED arrests Amit Arora, a Gurgaon-based businessman, and another close aide of Sisodia.

December 2, 2022

CBI issues summons to Telangana CM KCR and BRS MLC Kavitha for questioning regarding the alleged scam in the Delhi excise policy. On December 22, Kavitha's name is added to the chargesheet.

January 6, 2023

ED files a second chargesheet, naming 12 accused. Sisodia's name is omitted due to an ongoing investigation.

January 14, 2023

CBI officials conduct a search at Manish Sisodia's office once again.

February 18, 2023

CBI summons Sisodia for questioning. He was subsequently arrested on February 26.

February 27, 2022

CBI secures a five-day custody of the Delhi Deputy CM for further questioning.

February 28, 2023

Sisodia tenders his resignation from the Delhi Cabinet.

October 1, 2023

AAP leader Sanjay Singh arrested in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy.

