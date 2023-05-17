Home / India News / Delhi excise scam: CBI gives clean chit to former-excise commissioner

Delhi excise scam: CBI gives clean chit to former-excise commissioner

"Arva Gopi Krishan did not play any role in the incorporation of favourable provisions in the excise policy. He only followed the directions of GoM and Sisodia," CBI said

IANS New Delhi
Delhi excise scam: CBI gives clean chit to former-excise commissioner

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 8:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Delhi Excise Commissioner Arva Gopi Krishan, who was named as an accused in the FIR lodged in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam, has been given a clean chit in the case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

 

It has come as a huge relief for Krishan, who was facing multiple charges in the matter. He was named an accused in the FIR, but now there will be no legal proceedings against him.

The CBI source said that during the entire probe they didn't find any incriminating evidence against Krishan.

"There was nothing on record to suggest any kind of criminal misconduct committed by Krishan. He did not play any role in the incorporation of favourable provisions in the excise policy. He only followed the directions of GoM and former Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. No crime was made out by him," the source said.

Also, the CBI is banking upon his statement recorded under section 164 CrPc before a magistrate in which he revealed shocking facts.

"He exposed the mala-fide intention of Sisodia in the matter of formulation and implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22," the source said.

The CBI has filed two charge sheets in the Delhi excise policy scam and now they are inching towards filling a second supplementary charge sheet.

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

--IANS

atk/dpb

 

Also Read

FBI, CBI officials meet to discuss cooperation on technology-based crimes

CBI summons Manish Sisodia for investigation in Delhi Excise Policy case

'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, after MP

CBI begins examining KCR's daughter Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case

Aug 26-27 paper leak continues to rock Arunachal despite CBI probe

Delhi CSB meeting delayed due to chief secretary's 'busy schedule'

Women from Delhi's Shakur Basti share fear of bulldozers with Rahul Gandhi

Cannes 2023: MoS Murugan wears 'Veshti', shirt with Tricolour on red carpet

British used 'classic mafiosi tactics' to expand in India: Tharoor

LIVE: Congress decision on Karnataka CM likely today, may split terms

Topics :Manish SisodiaLiquor lawDelhiCBI

First Published: May 17 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story