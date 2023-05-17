Home / India News / LIVE news updates: Go First informs pilots of resumption from May 27

Bankrupt low-cost airline Go First plans to restart flights by 27 May, people aware of the airline’s plan said. A few hours ago, the airline has cancelled all its flights till May 26, citing operational reasons. Earlier, the airlines had cancelled flights till May 19. "We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 26th May, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by flight cancellations," Go First stated. The airline said a full refund would be issued to the original mode of payment shortly. "We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," it added. The company has recently filed an application for immediate resolution under insolvency and revival of its operations.
11:06 PM May 23

JP Nadda met Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his residence in Mumbai

7:19 PM May 23

Imran Khan says police have arrived for possible arrest

2:53 PM May 23

Shivakumar meets Rahul, gets proposal to have say in Karnataka cabinet selection

2:37 PM May 23

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai calls meet as Delhi records close to 'severe' level AQI

2:25 PM May 23

Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada appoints new acting PM of Afghanistan

2:04 PM May 23

IMD issues yellow warning for thunderstorm, lightning at places in Himachal Pradesh

1:38 PM May 23

SC reserves order on Delhi government plea challenging nominations of 10 ‘aldermen’ by LG

1:17 PM May 23

Several passengers in Delhi-Sydney Air India flight injured due to mid-air turbulence

1:04 PM May 23

NCP President Sharad Pawar holds party meet to discuss 2024 Lok Sabha elections

12:47 PM May 23

Congress yet to finalise its CM candidate in spite of getting majority: Basavaraj Bommai

12:27 PM May 23

US, India and the world share same concern, we want stability in Pakistan, says Eric Garcetti

12:25 PM May 23

Congress leader Siddaramaiah leaves from 10, Janpath after meeting Rahul Gandhi

11:43 AM May 23

Shiv Sena (UBT) accuses BJP of trying to set up 'laboratory of riots' in Maharashtra

11:18 AM May 23

No controversy in selection of Karnataka CM; procedure is being followed, says G Parameshwara

10:56 AM May 23

Karnataka Congress working president Eshwar Khandare, MLAs arrive at 10 Janpath for meet

10:47 AM May 23

CBI raids Satya Pal Malik's ex-press secretary's house in corruption case

10:44 AM May 23

IndiGo inducts second Boeing 777 aircraft; to operate on Mumbai-Istanbul route

10:01 AM May 23

Light to moderate spells of rain coupled with thunderstorms, gusty winds likely to occur in Delhi-NCR

9:39 AM May 23

BJP President JP Nadda to begin two-day visit to Maharashtra from today

9:10 AM May 23

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti meets Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai

8:35 AM May 23

NIA raids over 100 places across 6 states in terror-narcotics-smugglers-gangsters nexus cases

8:25 AM May 23

Chinese fishing boat sinks in Indian Ocean; 39 on board missing: Reports

8:13 AM May 23

9 people killed after an explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal

8:09 AM May 23

Supreme Court to hear PILs seeking an investigation into Adani Group-Hindenberg report

7:57 AM May 23

Monsoon slightly delayed, onset over Kerala likely to be on June 4: IMD

7:55 AM May 23

Quad meet will not be held next week, meet with PM Modi still on: Anthony Albanese

First Published: May 17 2023 | 7:47 AM IST

