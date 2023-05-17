Bankrupt low-cost airline Go First plans to restart flights by 27 May, people aware of the airline’s plan said. A few hours ago, the airline has cancelled all its flights till May 26, citing operational reasons. Earlier, the airlines had cancelled flights till May 19. "We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 26th May, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by flight cancellations," Go First stated. The airline said a full refund would be issued to the original mode of payment shortly. "We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," it added. The company has recently filed an application for immediate resolution under insolvency and revival of its operations.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said police had surrounded has his house and that his arrest was imminent. Khan was arrested last week by the anti-graft agency in a corruption case before a court granted him bail. His arrest had sparked violent protests across the nation, killing at least eight.



SP Hinduja, 87, eldest of four Hinduja brothers and Hinduja Group chairman, dies in London; he was unwell for some time, said the family spokesperson. “A titan amongst his peers, S P Hinduja truly lived and embodied the Hinduja Group’s founding principles and values. A deeply spiritual and philanthropic person, he was courageous in action and generous at heart. His loss has left a huge void as the brothers have always been four bodies and one soul. The Hinduja Family is in grief and sorrow at his demise," the spokesperson said.,

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a batch of PILs seeking an investigation into the Adani Group-Hindenberg report issue and the Sebi's plea for an extension of time to submit the report. The hearing was adjourned on Monday after a Sebi plea seeking a six-month extension to conclude its investigation of Hindenburg Research's report.



The Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to announce the next Chief Minister for Karnataka on Wednesday. The Congress held another round of meeting on Wednesday to take the final call on the selection of new CM. Congress leader Siddaramaiah met Rahul Gandhi at 10, Janpath ahead of the crucial announcement.



Reportedly, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivkumar met the party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday to stake claim for the CM's Post. However, speculations are rife about a possible split of terms between Siddaramaiah and Shivkumar as Karnataka CM.,

CJI DY Chandrachud orally observed on Wednesday that the court has to stay the order of the Manipur High Court, where the HC asked the Manipur government to consider recommending to the Centre the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list, the ANI reported.



Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced that the Quad meeting of the leaders of Australia, Japan, India and the United States would not go ahead in Sydney next week.,

However, the existing bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi may still go ahead, the Australian PM informned.



