Home / India News / Delhi Excise scam: Manish Sisodia produced before CBI court via video

Delhi Excise scam: Manish Sisodia produced before CBI court via video

Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday produced before a CBI court here via video conferencing in connection with the Excise Policy scam case

IANS New Delhi
Delhi Excise scam: Manish Sisodia produced before CBI court via video

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday produced before a CBI court here via video conferencing in connection with the Excise Policy scam case.

The CBI had recently filed its first supplementary charge sheet in the case in which Sisodia, along with others, has been made accused.

The court has taken cognizance of the charge sheet.

Sisodia was brought to the lock up of the court room from where he was produced before the judge through video conferencing.

The court directed the CBI to provide copies of the charge sheet and relevant documents to all the accused.

It fixed July 6 as the next date of hearing.

During Friday's proceedings, accused Arjun Pandey sought exemption from appearing in court, citing his inability to attend due to him being outside Delhi.

Sisodia, Pandey, Bucchi Babu Gorantla and Amandeep Dhall have been named as accused in the supplementary charge sheet.

The CBI made Sisodia as accused number one in its FIR lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

--IANS

atk/ksk/

Also Read

Excise Case: Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Amandeep Singh Dhall bail plea

CBI summons Manish Sisodia for investigation in Delhi Excise Policy case

Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today: All you need to know

Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia set to join CBI probe in excise policy scam today

Excise policy scam: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till Apr 17

'Sought sexual favours, touched inappropriately': FIRs against WFI chief

Nepal PM arrives in MP for 2-day state visit; heads to Mahakaleshwar temple

Green energy to agri, winners of Startup India to get 'handholding support'

BRICS members vow to combat terrorism financing, terror safe havens

Shivaji Maharaj's life is source of inspiration, epitomises courage: PM

Topics :Excise DutyManish SisodiaScamCBI

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story