Delhi gears up for G20 summit, police to bump up security, preparations

All borders will be "sealed to prevent unwarranted entry" into the national capital though normal vehicular and public movements will be allowed, according to an official

Agencies New Delhi
India, which is holding the G20 presidency, will be hosting the leaders' summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 8:57 PM IST
Delhi Police will track social media to prevent any rumour-mongering or inflammatory posts, identify and check criminal elements and focus on malls, markets and religious places in the city as part of security drills for the G20 summit, officials said on Thursday.

India, which is holding the G20 presidency, will be hosting the leaders' summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

According to an official, all borders will be "sealed to prevent unwarranted entry" into the national capital though normal vehicular and public movements will be allowed, they said after a review meeting held by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena with top Delhi Police officials, including the police commissioner.

They said that if some particular groups intend to stage protest or indulge in nuisance during the two-day mega event, it will come under "unwarranted entry" and police will stop them from entering the city.

The LG was informed during the meeting that 60 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) were drafted to oversee and manage specific tasks related to the G20 summit next month, Raj Niwas officials said.

Parking slots for up to 55 VVIP planes will be made available at the Delhi airport and four nearby airports have been identified in case there is a need for additional parking slots during the G20 summit, according to sources.

One of the sources said that slots will be made available for parking up to 55 VVIP planes for three days starting from September 8. Higher number of parking slots will be there to ensure that in case there is a requirement, more aircraft can be accommodated, the source added.

The Delhi Police on Thursday said it will set up a virtual help desk through its website as part of elaborate traffic arrangements for the upcoming G20 Summit.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Surendra Singh Yadav said an advisory will soon be issued in this connection.

"As Indians, it is a matter of pride that we are hosting this summit. For us also, it is a matter of pride that we are providing police and traffic services for the heads of states and other dignitaries," Yadav said.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 8:57 PM IST

