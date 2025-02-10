Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi HC to pass order on Engineer Rashid's plea for custody parole today

Justice Vikas Mahajan is scheduled to pronounce the order at 2:30 pm on a plea by the Baramulla MP, who is facing trial in a terror funding case

gavel law cases
As interim relief, he prayed for grant of custody parole. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
The Delhi High Court will pass its verdict on Monday on the plea of jailed MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Rashid Engineer seeking custody parole to attend the ongoing Parliament session.

Justice Vikas Mahajan is scheduled to pronounce the order at 2:30 pm on a plea by the Baramulla MP, who is facing trial in a terror funding case.

The judge had reserved the order on Friday, February 7.

Rashid had moved the high court earlier alleging that he had been left without any remedy after the NIA court dealing with his bail application left him in a limbo post his election to the Lok Sabha last year on account of it not being a special MP/MLA court.

As interim relief, he prayed for grant of custody parole.

The counsel appearing for the NIA opposed the grant of custody parole, saying Rashid had no vested right to attend Parliament and he had not shown any "specific purpose" while seeking the relief.

The agency had also raised security concerns as well.

Rashid has been lodged in Tihar jail here since 2019 after the NIA arrested him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror-funding case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Delhi High CourtParliamentMember of Parliament

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

