Air quality turns 'severe' in Delhi as smog thickens; AQI crosses 400 mark

As winter sets in, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are grappling with rapidly deteriorating air quality. Falling temperatures, persistent smog, and stagnant winds have combined to trap pollutants, pushing pollution levels to alarming highs.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Anand Vihar touched 408 on Thursday, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. Several other monitoring stations across the city also reported ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air quality levels.

According to the CPCB, AQI above 400 is classified as ‘severe’ and affects the health of people drastically, especially those with existing respiratory conditions.

Cloud seeding fails, next attempt in few days The spike comes shortly after the Delhi government attempted cloud seeding to induce artificial rainfall and reduce pollution. However, the trial, conducted on October 28, did not yield the expected results. A scheduled follow-up operation on October 29 was postponed due to insufficient moisture in the atmosphere. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the next round of cloud seeding will be carried out only when humidity levels are adequate. Meanwhile, residents in multiple neighbourhoods complained of eye irritation, respiratory discomfort, and reduced visibility amid dense smog. Municipal teams have deployed truck-mounted water sprinklers across major intersections and construction-heavy zones to control dust.

Why is Delhi-NCR’s pollution rising? The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the region is currently under the influence of several weather systems. Cyclone Montha made landfall in Andhra Pradesh, while a Western Disturbance remains active over the northern hills. As a result, Delhi-NCR is likely to see cloudy skies, shallow mist, and light rain in isolated pockets. Falling wind speeds could also be a key reason behind the pollution surge. Winds that earlier blew at around 14 kmph have now slowed to nearly 10 kmph, limiting the dispersal of pollutants. This has caused particulate matter to accumulate closer to the surface, worsening smog conditions.