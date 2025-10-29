Goyal calls for resilient supply chains, less reliance on foreign tech

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said it is important for the country to have resilient supply chains, control over key technologies and reducing overdependence on certain geographies.

He said the clarion call to promote swadeshi products is not just about making in India, designing or developing in India as it is key for the country's long-term growth and sovereignty.

He added that reducing dependence on foreign technologies, foreign weapons, foreign energy sources and foreign critical technologies is important for the country's growth.

"This decade in fact has given us several wake up calls, starting from Covid, how important is to have resilient supply chains, to have your own technologies, control over technologies, control over essential supplies in critical areas.