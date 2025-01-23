Mercury drops after midnight showers across Delhi-NCR, fog disrupts travel

Residents of Delhi woke up to a chilly morning after rain lashed several parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) late last night and early this morning. A slight dip in temperature is expected, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

New Delhi's temperature was recorded at 12.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am today (January 23), with a 100 per cent chance of rainfall throughout the day.

Delhi weather today

According to the IMD forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 13.05 degrees Celsius and 23.97 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 29 per cent. The sky is expected to remain cloudy, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by the IMD.

Fog delays flights and trains

Foggy conditions reduced visibility, causing delays for several flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Many trains were also running late.

Second warmest day of January

January 22 saw an unusual rise in Delhi's maximum temperature to 25.6 degrees Celsius, making it the second warmest day after January 19, when the maximum temperature was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius.

However, as dense fog continues, further disruptions are likely to occur in travel plans.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR did not see any significant improvements despite the rain. The AQI in Delhi was recorded at 262, placing it in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).