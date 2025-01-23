India's brand has been reinforced under PM Modi's leadership: Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying that the brand of India has been reinforced under his leadership.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, CM Naidu stressed the need for everyone to work together to achieve double-digit growth for the country.

"The brand of India has been reinforced under Prime Minister's leadership. India is very strong, and well-recognized by global community, global investors and all countries. That is the message. This Davos is giving some ideas for the global community. All ideas already we are implementing. So we have to reinforce our execution. (if) all of us work together we will achieve double-digit growth that is very important for India," CM Naidu said.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh elaborated on the wide range of projects launched in his state and said that 'strong states make strong nations'.

"This Davos meeting for Andhra Pradesh is a comeback. We made it very clear that Andhra Pradesh is open for doing business. If you look at the kind of projects we have launched in the last seven months, no other state has launched such projects. Strong states make strong nation. And India first is going to be a strategy here at Davos," Nara Lokesh told ANI.

The Annual Meeting 2025 of The World Economic Forum is taking place at Davos-Klosters from 20th to 24th January 2025.

India Pavilion at the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual conference 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, features eight states, each seeking investment opportunities from executives of companies worldwide. Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal are the states which have established their presence at WEF, 2025.

India has sent its largest-ever delegation to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, comprising five union ministers and three state chief ministers. Nearly 100 CEOs and leaders from government, civil society, and the arts are also in attendance at the event.