As toxic air chokes Delhi, govt orders offices to operate at 50% capacity

work from home (WFH) as the national capital struggles with rapidly worsening air pollution. The Delhi government on Monday ordered all government and private offices to operate with only 50 per cent capacity, directing the remaining employees to WFH as the national capital struggles with rapidly worsening air pollution.

The order was issued under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in view of the severe air pollution levels. Notably, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), WFH directives are meant to be implemented under GRAP Stage IV, while Stage III requires staggered timings for public offices and municipal bodies. However, the CAQM recently revised the GRAP for the national capital region (NCR), moving measures under GRAP Stage IV to now be implemented under Stage III to prevent further deterioration of air quality in Delhi-NCR.

The order stated that all administrative secretaries and heads of departments will attend office regularly, with not more than 50 per cent of staff strength physically present in the office, while the remaining will work from home. The same capacity is also to be maintained by private offices. What is the difference between GRAP III and IV? Stage III of GRAP is implemented when the air quality index (AQI) surges between 401–450, falling under the 'severe' category. Under it, the Delhi government and NCR state governments are required to stagger timings of public offices and municipal bodies. It also states the Centre may take a decision to stagger the timing of Central government offices in Delhi-NCR.

Meanwhile, Stage IV is implemented when the AQI goes beyond 450 to the 'severe +' category. It directs Delhi and NCR state governments to take a decision on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work at 50 per cent strength and the rest to WFH. It also states that the Centre may take an appropriate decision on permitting WFH for employees in its offices in Delhi-NCR. Delhi pollution Air quality in Delhi-NCR slipped into the 'severe' category on Monday morning, with several monitoring stations breaching the 400 mark, CPCB data showed.