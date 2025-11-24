Home / India News / Blocking a number won't stop spam calls, report via DND app: Trai

Blocking a number won't stop spam calls, report via DND app: Trai

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said it has disconnected and blacklisted more than 21 lakh mobile numbers and around one lakh entities involved in sending spam

spam call
Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Simply blocking phone numbers on mobile devices will not stop spam calls, and subscribers should instead report them through the Trai DND app, the telecom regulator said on Monday.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said it has disconnected and blacklisted more than 21 lakh mobile numbers and around one lakh entities involved in sending spam and fraudulent messages based on subscribers' complaints registered on the DND app.

"The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has issued an advisory, urging citizens to report spam calls/SMS through the Trai DND app, highlighting that simply blocking numbers on personal devices does not stop spam at the source," the statement said.

The regulator said that action taken by it based on complaints received on the app demonstrates that collective reporting by users plays a crucial role in curbing telecom misuse nationwide.

"This large-scale action was made possible because citizens reported spam through the official Trai DND app. When a user reports a spam call or SMS on the TRAI DND App, it allows Trai and telecom service providers to trace, verify, and permanently disconnect the mobile numbers. In contrast, blocking a number on a phone only hides it on your personal device- it does not prevent the scammer from contacting others using new numbers," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CJI Kant says no to oral mentioning of cases, hears 17 cases on first day

During Op Sindoor, we followed Lord Krishna's message: Rajnath Singh

Dharmendra, the superstar who balanced rugged charm with rare tenderness

Dharmendra's brief political stint and why the Bollywood legend walked away

Stubble burning incidents fallen due to machinery support: Agri secy

Topics :TRAI DNDTrai on spam calls

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story