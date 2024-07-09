Delhi Police confirms assault on Samir Modi, questions remain on conspiracy

In a status report presented before a city court on Monday, Delhi Police confirmed that Samir Modi, executive director of Godfrey Phillips India, was assaulted by the personal security officer (PSO) of Bina Modi, chairperson and managing director of the company, according to The Economic Times report.

However, the police have not found sufficient evidence to charge Bina Modi or Lalit Bhasin, independent director at Godfrey Phillips India, with criminal intimidation or conspiracy.

The PSO, Surendra Prasad, denied receiving any instructions from Bina Modi or Lalit Bhasin, stating this in writing. The police noted that the investigation is ongoing and any new evidence could lead to additional charges.

In June, Samir Modi, the younger son of Bina and KK Modi, filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the Delhi Police, accusing his mother, her PSO, and Godfrey Phillips directors of causing him ‘grievous hurt’. He subsequently approached the Saket District Court through his advocate Vijay Aggarwal, seeking oversight of the investigation and preservation of CCTV footage and call records of the accused, along with the seizure of their mobile phones.

The status report submitted by the Delhi Police is part of these proceedings.

According to the report, CCTV footage shows PSO Surendra Prasad obstructing Samir Modi, and medical records confirm that Samir Modi sustained grievous injuries. Consequently, charges under Sections 325 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt have been established.

The police have yet to find evidence linking Bina Modi and Lalit Bhasin to threats against Samir Modi. The report indicates that Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC have not been added, pending further investigation.

Both Bina Modi and Lalit Bhasin have denied the allegations, labelling them as baseless. The investigation continues, examining all aspects of the case, said the report.

Samir Modi’s counsel, however, argued how could a mother continue to employ a PSO who caused her son grievous harm, stressing the need for a thorough investigation into the motive behind the assault.

The incident occurs against the backdrop of a contentious succession battle over an estimated Rs 11,000-crore inheritance following the death of family patriarch KK Modi in 2019. Samir Modi, one of KK Modi’s three children and brother to former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief Lalit Modi, has challenged his mother’s management of the family’s affairs in the Supreme Court.

The inheritance includes a nearly 50 per cent shareholding in Godfrey Phillips, valued at over Rs 5,500 crore, and stakes in other Modi group firms in sectors such as cosmetics, retail, and direct selling. Samir Modi has accused his mother of not distributing the funds as stipulated in a trust deed executed by his father, and of taking control of the company in violation of the deed’s terms. According to the deed, Samir Modi, Lalit Modi, and Charu Modi are equal beneficiaries and successors to the companies and assets.