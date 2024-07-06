Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Over 12,000 drunk drivers fined between January 1 to June 30: Delhi police

The highest number of fines, 770, were issued in the Rajouri Garden Circle area, followed by 514 in the Samaypur Badli Circle area

The traffic police has fined more than 12,000 people for drunk driving from January 1 till June 30, an almost 27 per cent increase.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 4:10 PM IST
The traffic police has fined more than 12,000 people for drunk driving from January 1 till June 30, an almost 27 per cent increase over the corresponding period of the previous year, officials said on Saturday.

The highest number of fines, 770, were issued in the Rajouri Garden Circle area, followed by 514 in the Samaypur Badli Circle area, data showed.

From January 1 till June 30, police have fined 12,468 people for drunk driving, compared to 9,837 during the same period last year. This is an almost 27 per cent increase in prosecutions, the traffic police said.

Besides Rajouri Garden and Samaypur Badli, the Rohini (441), Punjabi Bagh (387), Mehrauli (367), Mayur Vihar (364), Narela Circle (364), Kalkaji (344), Karol Bagh (342) and the Sadar Bazar (342) circles were among the areas that reported a high number of cases of drunk driving, the data showed.

The circle area-wise analysis of number of violations, police said, will allow targeted enforcement efforts to improve road safety and compliance of laws.

They said its enforcement measures to prevent drunk driving include increased checking and breathalyser tests.

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

