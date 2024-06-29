3 injured after being hit by car driven by minor in Delhi's Geeta Colony

Three people were injured when they were hit by a car, which was being driven by a minor, in east Delhi's Geeta Colony area on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at Patparganj Road around 7.30 am.

Three people were standing on the roadside when a Baleno going towards Krishna Nagar hit the trio before stopping. A 16-year-old boy was driving the car with his friend, also a teenager. They were caught by the passersby and handed over to the police, a police officer said.

The car is registered in the name of the minor's father, the officer said.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital, police said.