3 injured after being hit by car driven by minor in Delhi's Geeta Colony

The car is registered in the name of the minor's father, the police said

The car is registered in the name of the minor's father, the police said. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 11:24 AM IST
Three people were injured when they were hit by a car, which was being driven by a minor, in east Delhi's Geeta Colony area on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at Patparganj Road around 7.30 am.

Three people were standing on the roadside when a Baleno going towards Krishna Nagar hit the trio before stopping. A 16-year-old boy was driving the car with his friend, also a teenager. They were caught by the passersby and handed over to the police, a police officer said.

The car is registered in the name of the minor's father, the officer said.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital, police said.

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

