Delhi Police Special Cell arrests 9 linked to ISI-underworld terror module

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested nine suspected operatives linked to a ISI-Mumbai underworld network that was allegedly planning attacks on vital installations and security personnel in the national capital, an official said on Saturday.

Police said arms and explosives have been recovered from the possession of the accused during the operation.

The arrests were made following a sustained investigation and intelligence-based operation. Officials said the module was under surveillance for some time before coordinated action was taken to apprehend its members.

The nine operatives were allegedly working at the behest of handlers associated with Pakistan's espionage, Inter-Services Intelligence and the Mumbai underworld. They had allegedly been tasked with carrying out attacks on sensitive targets in Delhi, he said.