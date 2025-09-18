Delhi cools after rain; IMD sees extended monsoon, heavy showers in east

Delhi residents woke up to a cooler Thursday morning after widespread showers on September 17. Rain across Delhi and Noida eased humid conditions, with IMD forecasting partly cloudy skies and light rain for September 18. Temperatures are expected to stay between 23 and 35 degrees Celsius, with winds at 10–15 kmph.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 115 at 9 am on September 18, staying in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Tuesday, the city had recorded its hottest September day this year at over 36 degrees Celsius.Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 115 at 9 am on September 18, staying in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Monsoon withdrawal and outlook

The monsoon, usually withdrawn by late September in Delhi, is showing signs of a delay. Light rain remains likely through the month, repeating last year’s late retreat.

The southwest monsoon withdrawal line now runs through Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, leaving northwestern regions drier. However, rainfall persists in northeastern, central, and southern states. Uttarakhand cloudburst: 7 missing In Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, a cloudburst in Nandanagar Ghat buried six homes under debris, leaving seven people missing. Two residents were rescued as SDRF, police, and district teams carried out relief operations. Punjab floods: Toll climbs to 57 Punjab’s flood-related death toll rose to 57, with one new fatality in Barnala. Relief camps fell from 41 to 38 in 24 hours as 769 people returned home. So far, 23,340 residents have been evacuated, according to Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian.