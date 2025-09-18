Home / India News / Delhi cools after rain; IMD sees extended monsoon, heavy showers in east

Delhi cools after rain; IMD sees extended monsoon, heavy showers in east

Monsoon likely to extend beyond September as Delhi records showers; IMD warns of rain and thunderstorms in peninsular, northeast, and central India, with flood, cloudburst alerts

Delhi Rains, Rain
Visitors at the Kartavya Path amid rainfall, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 9:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi residents woke up to a cooler Thursday morning after widespread showers on September 17. Rain across Delhi and Noida eased humid conditions, with IMD forecasting partly cloudy skies and light rain for September 18. Temperatures are expected to stay between 23 and 35 degrees Celsius, with winds at 10–15 kmph.
 
On Tuesday, the city had recorded its hottest September day this year at over 36 degrees Celsius. 
  Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 115 at 9 am on September 18, staying in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Monsoon withdrawal and outlook

The monsoon, usually withdrawn by late September in Delhi, is showing signs of a delay. Light rain remains likely through the month, repeating last year’s late retreat.
 
The southwest monsoon withdrawal line now runs through Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, leaving northwestern regions drier. However, rainfall persists in northeastern, central, and southern states. 

Uttarakhand cloudburst: 7 missing

In Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, a cloudburst in Nandanagar Ghat buried six homes under debris, leaving seven people missing. Two residents were rescued as SDRF, police, and district teams carried out relief operations.

Punjab floods: Toll climbs to 57

Punjab’s flood-related death toll rose to 57, with one new fatality in Barnala. Relief camps fell from 41 to 38 in 24 hours as 769 people returned home. So far, 23,340 residents have been evacuated, according to Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian.

IMD forecast for the week

East and central India: Light to moderate rain with isolated heavy showers over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands till September 21. Gusty winds up to 40 kmph likely.
 
North-east India: Rain and thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until September 23.
 
North-west India: Isolated heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh on September 18.
 
South Peninsular India: Rain and thunderstorms across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Karnataka, with winds up to 40 kmph.
 
West India: Showers expected in Konkan and Goa and central Maharashtra, with isolated heavy rainfall on September 18.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

7 missing as cloudburst hits Chamoli's Nandanagar Ghat, 6 houses buried

12 Naxals carrying ₹18 lakh bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

India, US begin new era of space cooperation with Moon and Mars missions

From Trump to Putin: Global leaders ring PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Premium

Despite ban, girl child marriage persists, villages drive higher share

Topics :Delhi weatherweather forecastIndian monsoonUttarakhandPunjabFloods in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story