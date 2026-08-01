Delhi records max temp today at 35 deg C, IMD predicts light rain on Sunday

The national capital saw a marginal increase in day temperatures on Saturday, even as parts of the city received scattered trace rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city's prime weather station, Safdarjung, recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degree above normal and the same as a day before.

The station recorded a minimum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degree above normal and a 0.7 degree decrease from a day before.

Among the other weather monitoring stations, Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius, a 0.5-degree rise from a day before. The minimum temperature logged was 25.6 degrees Celsius, a 0.2 degree decrease from a day before.

Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33.7 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar saw a minimum temperature of 27.1 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33.6 degrees Celsius. According to IMD data, Safdarjung, Palam and Ridge stations recorded trace amounts of rain in the morning hours. Lodhi Road recorded trace rainfall between 8.30 am and 11.30 am, and 0.1 mm rain in the next three hours. The IMD has forecast very light to light rain for the next few days. "There is a possibility of very light to light rain on Sunday. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue for the next few days," said an IMD official.