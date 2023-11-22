Delhi's air quality slips into 'severe category', relief unlikely

Air quality in Delhi slipped into the "severe category" on Wednesday, from the "very poor" category a day earlier, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The National Capital experienced "very poor" air quality on Tuesday, with an air quality index (AQI) of 323.



According to the CPCB, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Anand Vihar stood at 405, and in Jahangirpuri, it was recorded at 428. In Dwarka Sector 8, AQI stood at 403. AQI in Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium was recorded at 404.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe", and above 450 "severe-plus".



The National Green Tribunal expressed dissatisfaction with the action taken by authorities to control air pollution and asked them to "take all possible measures to ensure that the quality of air improves in Delhi".



Taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a media report regarding the worsening air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the tribunal asked authorities to file a further action taken report within a week.



On Monday, various farmer bodies in Punjab organised protests at the offices of deputy commissioners (DCs) and sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) at many places, seeking the withdrawal of cases registered against farmers for burning stubble.



Following an improvement in the air quality in Delhi, the Centre on Saturday lifted Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV) restrictions, including a ban on construction work related to linear projects and the entry of polluting trucks into Delhi, because of the fall in air pollution levels.



Between November 2 and November 9, the national capital experienced its longest and most severe stretch of air pollution, with the AQI above 390 for a record eight consecutive days.