Haryana CM should stop doing politics: Punjab minister on stubble burning

The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested three people allegedly linked to a Pakistan-based terror module.

Eight weapons and 30 cartridges were recovered from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.



In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence #Bathinda has arrested 3 persons linked to #ISI-controlled #Pak-based terror module. Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested persons were in contact with persons currently lodged in Sangrur Jail under UAPA cases, Yadav said in his post on X.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Recovery: 8 weapons, 9 Magazines & 30 Live Cartridges. FIR registered at PS Cantt Bathinda, Further investigations ongoing for unveiling forward & backward linkages, Yadav added.