Home / India News / Delhi's Amity Int'l School receives bomb threat email, search operation on

Delhi's Amity Int'l School receives bomb threat email, search operation on

No immediate reaction was available from the school administration on the matter

Representative Image | Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 2:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Amity International School in Pushp Vihar here received an email regarding a bomb threat on Monday morning, prompting police to launch a search operation, officials said.

A thorough checking of the school premises is being done by a bomb detection squad which has found nothing suspicious so far, a Delhi Police officer said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

No immediate reaction was available from the school administration on the matter.

"An email was received today morning at around 3.10 am at Amity International School, Pushp Vihar regarding a bomb threat. A thorough checking of the school is being done through BDT but nothing found yet," the police officer said.

Also Read

Washington DC: Schools on lockdown as 191 bomb threat emails spark chaos

RBI, Mumbai banks receive bomb threat demanding resignation of FM

Hoax bomb threat evacuates TCS campus in Bengaluru; ex-employee suspected

Chennai schools receive bomb threat, students sent home, bomb squad on spot

Police nabs man for making hoax call regarding Darbhanga-Delhi flight

India records 74 new Covid-19 infections, active cases stand at 871

SC issues notice to central govt on GST anti-profiteering provisions

Anurag Thakur welcomes release of 8 Navy vets facing death row in Qatar

HC adjourns hearing on plea against order allowing puja in Gyanvapi mosque

WATCH: Mosquito tornadoes in Pune shock internet, locals urge action

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amity UniversityHoax bomb callBomb scareDelhi schools

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story