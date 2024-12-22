Delhi's AQI improves marginally but air remains 'hazardous' at 388

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 388 on Sunday (December 22), as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). While the air remains hazardous in the national capital, it shows slight improvement compared to Saturday, when many areas of the city reported an alarming AQI of 434.

Given the AQI, residents are advised to exercise caution. Children and individuals with respiratory conditions, such as asthma, should stay indoors, say doctors. Others should also minimise outdoor activities, especially during peak pollution hours. The use of masks and air purifiers is strongly recommended.

The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) bulletin issued on Saturday evening indicated that the air quality would remain in the severe category on Sunday but could improve to the very poor category from Monday to Tuesday. Meteorological conditions are expected to remain unfavourable for dispersing pollutants. Over the next six days, air quality is forecasted to range between very poor and poor.

On Saturday, surface winds were predominantly from the northwest, with speeds briefly reaching 8 km/h, which helped improve air quality slightly. However, wind speeds are expected to drop below 4 km/h at night, likely hampering pollutant dispersion.

Weather update

Delhi’s temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with a forecasted minimum of 9.05 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 22.55 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is at 37 per cent, and wind speeds are currently 37 km/h.

Saturday’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 370 (very poor) at 4 pm. This marked an improvement from Friday’s AQI of 429 (severe) and Thursday’s 451 (severe plus). The sharp drop in wind speeds since last Sunday contributed to worsening air quality earlier in the week, marking it as the worst since December 2021.

For Monday, December 23, the predicted temperatures range between 14.69 degrees Celsius and 19.33 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels at 28 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted two western disturbances likely to affect the region in the coming days. On Saturday, Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 7.6°C, slightly below normal, while the maximum was 23.4°C, slightly above normal. For Sunday, skies are expected to be partly cloudy.